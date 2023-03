New Suit - Trademark

Phone accessories company Zagg Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against The Golden Gol on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of selling Zagg products on Amazon as an unauthorized reseller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10670, Zagg Inc. v. Golden Gol LLC.

Telecommunications

March 28, 2023, 5:06 PM

