New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Zagg Inc., a screen protector manufacturer. The suit targets Priceless Wholesale, doing business as Amazon reseller BetterBize, for reselling Zagg products on Amazon without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10481, Zagg Inc. v. Priceless Wholesale, LLC d/b/a Amazon Reseller BetterBize.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 11:52 AM