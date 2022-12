New Suit - Trademark

Zagg, a producer of phone and audio accessories, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Jacme LLC d/b/a DuenasAMZ. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of selling counterfeit goods on Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12132, Zagg Inc. v. Jacme LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 5:19 PM