New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of accessory seller ZAGG Inc. The complaint takes aim at Active Computer Supplies d/b/a Dealathon for allegedly selling counterfeit and damaged ZAGG goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06541, Zagg, Inc. v. Active Computer Supplies Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 27, 2022, 7:05 PM