New Suit - Securities

Space tech company Maxar and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Advent International for $6.4 billion. The suit, filed by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law on behalf of Michael Zaczkiewicz, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00401, Zaczkiewicz v. Maxar Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 10, 2023, 8:18 PM