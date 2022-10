Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davidson, Meaux, Sonnier, McElligott, Fontenot, Gideon & Edwards on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Anthony C. Dupre on behalf of Sylvia Zackery. The case is 6:22-cv-05782, Zackery v. Walmart, Inc.