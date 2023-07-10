Roger M. Mansukhani and Kiley McCarthy Connolly of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Dehy Alfalfa Mills Inc., James P. Rhea and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed May 26 in California Central District Court by Payne & Fears on behalf of Zack Porter, accuses the defendants of commingling and diverting corporate funds and assets for personal use in efforts to deprive Porter of millions of dollars due to him under an executed advisory agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, is 8:23-cv-00933, Zack Porter et al v. Rhea Brothers, G.P. et al.
Agriculture
July 10, 2023, 6:08 AM