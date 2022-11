Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Javitch Block LLC, Palisades Acquisition XVI LLC and Palisades Collection LLC to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Hofer Hagan LLP and Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin. The case is 1:22-cv-02261, Zachery v. Javitch Block LLC et al.

Indiana

November 22, 2022, 3:28 PM