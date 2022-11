Who Got The Work

Jeffrey W. Brecher of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, in a pending employment class action. The complaint was filed Oct. 10 in New York Southern District Court by Leeds Brown Law on behalf of manual laborers claiming delinquent wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:22-cv-08601, Zachary et al v. McKesson Corporation.