Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ironshore Indemnity, a Liberty Mutual company, to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage arising from an accidental discharge from the plumbing system, was filed by Greenblatt Agulnick Kremin P.C. on behalf of Steven T. Zacharski. The case is 2:23-cv-01541, Zacharski v. Ironshore Indemnity Inc.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 10:44 AM