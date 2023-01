Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McCormick Barstow on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico Casualty Co. to Nevada District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist claims, was filed by Marzola & Ruiz Law Group and Richard Harris Law Firm on behalf of Oliver Zacarias-Mejia. The case is 2:23-cv-00053, Zacarias-Mejia v. GEICO Casualty Company.