Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology, and First Data Merchant Services to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Kai Yin Liu on behalf of Z Payments Solution Corp., accuses the defendants of unilaterally terminating a marketing agreement for bank card processing and settlement services for individual merchants. The suit also seeks $5 million in damages. The case is 1:23-cv-03702, Z Payments Solution Corp. v. Fiserv, Inc. et al.

Fintech

May 03, 2023, 6:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Z Payments Solution Corp.

defendants

Fiserv, Inc.

First Data Merchant Services LLC

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract