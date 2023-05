New Suit - Insurance

Prudential Life Insurance Co. of America was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, challenging a refusal to reinstate coverage, was filed by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of Chelsea Yzaguirre and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00983, Yzaguirre et al v. Prudential Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Chelsea Yzaguirre

Jessica Yzaguirre

Jewelie Mishley

Rebecca Yzaguirre

Samantha Larson

Tiffany Geer

Timothy Yzaguirre

defendants

Prudential Life Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute