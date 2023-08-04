New Suit - Employment

Home Depot was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Hoffer & Webb on behalf of a department supervisor who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting religious-based discrimination claims to the human resources department and contends that she was subjected to disparate treatment based on gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03442, Yusuf v. The Home Depot, Inc.

August 04, 2023, 4:35 AM

Sara Yusuf

Hoffer & Webb, LLC

The Home Depot, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination