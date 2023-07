New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against American Sugar Refining and other defendants. The complaint was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial and religious bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06589, Yusuf v. American Sugar Refining, Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 28, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Mr. Al-Rahman Yusuf

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

American Sugar Refining, Inc

Mr. Graeme Wilding

Mr. Michael Burchell

Ms. Falan Kelly

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination