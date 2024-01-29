Jasper Hall of Burke, Williams & Sorensen has entered an appearance for the County of Alameda in a pending civil rights lawsuit arising from a fatal police shooting. The case, filed Dec. 14 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Dale K. Galipo on behalf of the parents of the decedent, accuses the defendants of using excessive force against an unarmed individual. According to the complaint, the officers discharged their firearms and hit the decedent several times, killing him. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:23-cv-06438, Yuriar et al v. County of Alameda et al.
January 29, 2024, 10:54 AM