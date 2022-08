Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lavin, Cedrone, Graver, Boyd & DiSipio removed a product liability lawsuit against Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, and other defendants to Maryland District Court on Monday. The suit, over an allegedly faulty Sysco cannister, was filed by Ketterer, Browne & Associates and Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck on behalf of Maryna Yurchenko. The case is 1:22-cv-02117, Yurchenko v. Sysco Eastern Maryland, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 22, 2022, 4:03 PM