Removed To Federal Court

Haynes and Boone and Corbyn Law Firm on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of oil and gas leases against Mewbourne Oil Co. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Rudnick Firm on behalf of Yukon Trading Co. and other plaintiffs seeking over $1 million. The case is 5:23-cv-00365, Yukon Trading Company LLC et al v. Mewbourne Oil Company.

Energy

May 01, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Arapaho Land Company LLC

Enterprise Energy LLC

Yukon Trading Company LLC

Plaintiffs

The Rudnicki Firm

defendants

Mewbourne Oil Company

defendant counsels

Corbyn Law Firm PLLC

Haynes and Boone

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract