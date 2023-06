Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Marin County resident to California Northern District Court. The suit, arising from an alleged domestic violence incident, was filed by the Law Office of Susan Y. Kang Gordon Esq. on behalf of the estate of Maria Clarissa Manapat Yujuico. The case is 3:23-cv-03212, Yujuico v. Barrett.

California

June 28, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Benedicto V. Yujuico

defendants

Brian C. Barrett

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims