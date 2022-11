Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goodwin Procter on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay on behalf of Steven Yuhasz, accuses the defendant of failing to help identify a fraudster who used the plaintiff's identity to steal $35,000 in employment benefits. The case is 3:22-cv-01807, Yuhasz v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

November 17, 2022, 8:31 PM