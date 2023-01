New Suit - Trademark

Yuga Labs, a digital assets company known for its 'Bored Ape' NFT collections, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Ryan Hickman on Friday in Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Fenwick & West and Fennemore Craig, accuses the defendant of creating counterfeit versions of the plaintiff's NFTs for competitor Ryder Ripps. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00111, Yuga Labs Inc. v. Hickman.

Cryptocurrency

January 20, 2023, 7:15 PM