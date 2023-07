New Suit - Contract

Cozen O'Connor filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Panagiotis Tsaparas and Yuen-Tsaparas Holding Inc. The suit takes aim at 2064 Cambleton Road Partners LLC, Brian Peoples and Spring Terrace Partners LLC for failing to make payments on a $650,000 loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03094, Yuen-Tsaparas Holding, Inc. et al v. Peoples et al.

Real Estate

July 14, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Panagiotis Tsaparas

Yuen-Tsaparas Holding, Inc.

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

2064 Cambleton Road Partners, LLC

Brian Peoples

Spring Terrace Partners, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract