Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig and Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a copyright lawsuit against ByteDance, the Beijing-based company behind video app TikTok, and Shuyi (Selene) Gao to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Nassiri & Jung on behalf of Yintao Yu, contends that ByteDance engaged in a scheme to steal and profit from the copyrighted works of others by using software to strip intellectual property from competitors' websites. The case is 5:23-cv-03503, Yu v. ByteDance Inc. et al.

Technology

July 15, 2023, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Yintao Yu

Plaintiffs

Nassiri & Jung LLP

defendants

ByteDance Inc.

Shuyi (Selene) Gao

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims