Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against ByteDance, the Beijing-based company behind video app TikTok, and Shuyi Selene Gao to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Nassiri & Jung on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave. The case is 3:23-cv-03503, Yu v. ByteDance Inc. et al.

Technology

July 14, 2023, 6:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Yintao Yu

defendants

ByteDance Inc.

Shuyi Selene Gao

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims