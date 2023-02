Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against ByteDance, the Beijing-based company behind video app TikTok, to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00707, Yu v. Bytedance, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 16, 2023, 5:57 PM