Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Weil, Gotshal & Manges on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alibaba Group and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger on behalf of the estate of Calvin Yu, who died in a fire allegedly caused by a defective printer. The case is 3:23-cv-03009, Yu et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Hoi Kwong Yu

Janice Yu

defendants

AliExpress E-Commerce One Pte. Ltd.

Shenzhen Tronxy Technology Co. Ltd.

defendant counsels

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims