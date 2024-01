News From Law.com

The Estate of late comedian George Carlin has sued the "Dudesy" YouTube podcast for allegedly using his likeness and original copyrighted works to generate a script and sound-alike "performance" in a newly released comedy special. The special, titled "I'm Glad I'm Dead," was made available on Jan. 9 and was marketed as a "George Carlin Special," yet reportedly includes unauthorized use of Carlin's protected works.

AI & Automation

January 26, 2024, 1:18 PM

