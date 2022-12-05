News From Law.com

Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins will expand its roster of services to clients as it merges with the six-lawyer matrimonial boutique Ceconi & Cheifetz. Ceconi & Cheifetz, formed in 1999 by name partners Lizanne J. Ceconi and Cary B. Cheifetz, will become part of Javerbaum Wurgaft as of Jan. 1. Ceconi will join the new firm as a partner and Cheifetz will be of counsel. Attorneys Kimberly A. Rennie and Nancy C. Richmond, who are partners at Ceconi & Cheifetz, and Christina Kolevich and Elisa W. LeVine, who are currently associates, will have the same titles at Javerbaum Wurgaft.

December 05, 2022, 4:06 PM