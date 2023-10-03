Youre Not Embarrassing the City: $3.75M Verdict Finalized Ag...

News From Law.com

Less than seven months after filing an ante litem notice, Atlanta plaintiff counsel with Banks Weaver have finalized a $3.75 million wrongful death settlement with the City of Atlanta.Plaintiff counsel credit the seven-figure outcome, and the speed with which they achieved it, in part, to their decision "to not go to the press" about the underlying case involving the death of an unarmed man while in police custody."We found that that worked for us in this case because by default, you're not embarrassing the city," plaintiff attorney Gabe Banks told the Daily Report.

October 03, 2023, 12:30 PM

