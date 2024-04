News From Law.com

Tense arguments over whether or not Donald Trump should be held in contempt for allegedly violating the court's gag order ended with a dire warning for defense counsel on Tuesday. "Mr. Blanche, you're losing all credibility," Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told defense lawyer Todd Blanche. "You're losing all credibility with the court."

New York

April 23, 2024, 11:23 AM

