As the ethics investigation of Robert S. Reeves progresses toward a hearing before the Judicial Qualification Commission of Georgia, the Middle Judicial Circuit chief judge has motioned to dismiss at least 43 of the 58 counts of alleged judicial misconduct filed against him. Reeves' defense counsel contend the judicial watchdog failed to state claims for which the middle Georgia judge could be disciplined.

Georgia

May 31, 2023, 10:23 AM

