Youre Going to Have to Get a Judge Involved: Progressive Ins...

A breach-of-contract lawsuit filed against Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. in Connecticut District Court involves unpaid commissions, according to allegations in a complaint by Angelone Law Offices on behalf of Coehlo Insurance Agency. "If this is a situation you run into, put it in suit, because you're not going to get anywhere with discussions," Plaintiff counsel Daniel T. Angelone said. "You're going to have to get a judge involved. You're gonna have to get a jury involved. Don't be afraid to put cases like this in suit, because probably, and most likely, that's the only way it's gonna get dealt with."

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 1:29 PM