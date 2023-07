New Suit - Contract

Your SUV Club LLC d/b/a YSC LLC sued the nation of Cote d'Ivoire and its Washington, D.C. embassy for breach of contract on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, seeks nearly $40,000 in allegedly unpaid invoices for security system and telecommunications maintenance at the embassy. The case is 1:23-cv-02051, Your SUV Club LLC v. Republic of the Ivory Coast et al.

July 17, 2023

