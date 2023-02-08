New Suit - Class Action

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, was hit with an insurance coverage class action Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Hodge Law Firm, contends that the defendant withholds the cost of labor to be incurred when Travelers calculates its actual cash value payment obligations for structural property losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00150, Yount et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

