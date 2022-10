Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Franklin & Prokopik on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Volvo to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jacqueline C. Herritt on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Volvo VNL 860 Globetrotter XL. The case is 8:22-cv-02753, Youngs Transport LLC v. Volvo Group North America LLC.