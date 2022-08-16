Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Monday removed a wrongful death and product liability lawsuit against Meta Platforms, ByteDance, Snap Inc., TikTok and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, filed by Bruster PLLC and Durham, Pittard & Spalding on behalf of Joleen Youngers, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed social media platforms with addictive properties that are dangerous to minors and failed to warn of the danger of mental, physical and emotional harms. The case is 1:22-cv-00608, Youngers, as personal representative of the wrongful death estate of L.K., a deceased minor child et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 16, 2022, 7:29 AM