Removed To Federal Court

TikTok and parent company ByteDance removed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the estate of a deceased 13-year-old boy to New Mexico District Court on Friday. The suit contends that the decedent died by accidentally hanging himself while attempting the TikTok Blackout Challenge and alleges that TikTok's product has defective design features that encourage children to engage in dangerous behaviors. King & Spalding and Jackson Loman Stanford & Downey represent TikTok and ByteDance. The suit, part of a string of product liability cases against social media companies, was filed by Bruster PLLC and Durham, Pittard & Spalding. The case is 1:22-cv-00706, Youngers, as a Personal Representative Of The Wrongful Death Estate Of I.G. A Deceased Minor Child, M.G., A.G., And E.A. v. ByteDance Inc. et al.

Technology

September 23, 2022, 8:45 PM