New Suit - Class Action

Molson Coors Beverage was hit with a consumer protection class action in Florida Middle District Court on Monday. The lawsuit, filed by The Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, claims that the defendant misrepresented percentages of added sugars and chemical compounds in its beverages. The case is 2:23-cv-00344, Younger v. Molson Coors Beverage Company,

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 2:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Younger

Plaintiffs

The Wright Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Molson Coors Beverage Company,

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct