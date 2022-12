Removed To Federal Court

Amazon.com on Tuesday removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Milstein, Jackson, Fairchild & Wade, alleges that Amazon fails to alert customers to the existence of warranties for certain products, and fails to provide customers with written warranties for products. Amazon.com is represented by Covington & Burling. The case is 2:22-cv-09220, Youngblood v. Amazon.com Services LLC;.

December 20, 2022, 3:10 PM