Who Got The Work

Roger D. Higgins and Annie Banks of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons have entered appearances for Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind and/or hailstorm, was filed June 16 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Hodge Law Firm on behalf of Amy J. Youngblood and Thomas Youngblood. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, is 6:23-cv-00304, Youngblood et al. v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 10:23 AM

