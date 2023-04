Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP on Tuesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Washington Gas Light Co. and Temporary Solutions Inc. to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Old Towne Associates on behalf of a former proctoring administrator. The case is 1:23-cv-00445, Young v. Washington Gas Light Co. et al.

Virginia

April 04, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Deirdre Young

defendants

Washington Gas Light Company

Temporary Solutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation