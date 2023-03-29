New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

US Radiology Specialists Inc., which owns and operates several independent radiology practices across the country, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Cour. The suit contends that the defendants failed to secure the personal health information and personally identifiable information of patients following a December 2021 data breach. The lawsuit, brought by Morgan & Morgan, contends that the private data of thousands of patients was made vulnerable in the breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00156, Young v. US Radiology Specialists Inc.

Health Care

March 29, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Young

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

US Radiology Specialists Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct