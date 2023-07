Removed To Federal Court

United Airlines on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Bell & Pollock on behalf of DeAnn Young, who alleges that she fell and sustained injuries after the defendant’s agents failed to offer her assistance in existing a United airplane. The defendant is represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 1:23-cv-01856, Young v. United Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 21, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

DeAnn Young

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims