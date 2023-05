New Suit - Copyright

Spotify was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Joe Willis Young. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00489, Young v. Spotify.

Internet & Social Media

May 26, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Willis Young

defendants

Spotify

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims