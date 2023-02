Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schenck, Price, Smith & King on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against South Beach Bar and Grill Corp. and Viviana Rivera to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Hyderally & Associates on behalf of Aquil Young. The case is 2:23-cv-00697, Young v. South Beach Bar and Grill Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 07, 2023, 6:12 PM