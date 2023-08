New Suit - Civil Rights

PNC Bank was slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Akeel & Valentine on behalf of a Black customer who contends the defendant discriminated against her by refusing to deposit a check. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11936, Young v. PNC Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

August 07, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Kiara Young

Plaintiffs

Akeel & Valentine, PLC

defendants

PNC Bank, National Association

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation