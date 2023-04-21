New Suit - Class Action

Nissan USA was slapped with a class action Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court arising from an alleged defect in 2021-2023 Nissan Rogue vehicles. The complaint, brought by Stranch, Jennings & Garvey and Sauder Schelkopf LLC, contends that a defect in the direct injection gasoline engines makes the class vehicles susceptible to fuel contamination of the engine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00394, Young v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

April 21, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott Young

Plaintiffs

Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC

Joseph B. Kenney

Sauder Schelkopf LLC

Mark B. DeSanto

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product