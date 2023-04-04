New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bursor & Fisher and Edelson PC filed a privacy class action Monday in California Central District Court against Android application developer NeoCortext Inc. The suit, which pertains to the company's deepfake app Reface, accuses the defendant of commercially exploiting thousands of actors, musicians, athletes and other well known individuals names, voices, pictures and likeness without their permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02496, Young v. NeoCortext, Inc.

Technology

April 04, 2023, 6:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Kyland Young

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

NeoCortext, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims