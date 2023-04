Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Mercy Jefferson to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Renz Law on behalf of Cindy Young, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 4:23-cv-00525, Young v. Mercy Jefferson.

Missouri

April 24, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Young

defendants

Mercy Jefferson

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination