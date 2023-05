New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Instacart was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Fradin Law and the Simon Law Co., contends that the defendant's 'shopper' selfie verification feature scans and stores facial geometry data in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03046, Young v. Maplebear, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 16, 2023, 5:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Samantha Young

Plaintiffs

Michael L. Fradin, Attorney At Law

defendants

Maplebear, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct